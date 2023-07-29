The total takeover of humanity!









Please share and do not change © BC







The total takeover of the people, the secret agenda of satan, is in full swing. So as in the beginning, how satan persuaded Adam and Eve, even so many will take the fruit in another form, the vaccination.

Go for more messages and for suport to Gods ministry with a gift to www.evangelicalendtimemachine









Published on January 5, 2021 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC