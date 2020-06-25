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Civil Unrest, Riots, Vaccines and World Government
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23 views • June 25, 2020
A few thoughts concerning our times...civil unrest, staged crisis events, all these things being used to destabilise the West and bring about a world government dictated by the UN using fear...the believer must not fear...time to arise and shine for our light has come....
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