Something is ‘not right’ with ‘ailing’ Joe Biden

The Rubin Report host Dave Rubin says something is “not right” with “ailing” US President Joe Biden amid concerns over his age and ability to do his job.
“Do any of us sitting at this table or anyone watching this think that he could run one shift at McDonald’s?” he told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.
Mr Rubin said President Biden’s cognitive ability is “ailing”, and everyone knows it.
“Something is not right – we all know it,” he said.
“There’s just no energy with Biden, and nobody likes Kamala.”
