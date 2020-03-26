© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
T.T.F: Covid-19 testing, Flu vaccines the facts
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • March 26, 2020
Inside story of 2 positive coronavirus patients who could not get tested at Doctors nor would they authorize the new drive thru test but by the grace of God was tested and received a positive result but bo further information didn’t even tell them to quarantine!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.