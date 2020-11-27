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RFK, Jr. w/ Catherine Austin Fitts: The Financial Coup D'Etat Hidden Behind the "Covid" Crisis | Who Benefits? | Linking Tech Giants, Big Pharma, Big Banking, Government & the Missing Trillions
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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RFK, Jr. w/ Catherine Austin Fitts: The Financial Coup D'Etat Hidden Behind the "Covid" Crisis | Who Benefits? | Linking Tech Giants, Big Pharma, Big Banking, Government & the Missing Trillions

‘TRUTH’ With RFK, Jr. and Catherine Austin Fitts: How Wall Street Cashes in on Lockdowns

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. interviews founder and president of the Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, about the tremendous financial costs of the COVID crisis and who's benefiting.

As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Children's Health Defense

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: 
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/

Original title: Season 2, Episode 11 of "TRUTH" with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., featuring Catherine Austin Fitts
Keywords
financial fraudcovid hoaxmissing trillions
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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