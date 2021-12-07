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A PR NIGHTMARE FOR PUBLIC HEALTH
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110 views • December 07, 2021
A PR NIGHTMARE FOR PUBLIC HEALTH
While cases surge in highly vaccinated regions, health officials seem to have just one answer: more shots! Boosters are being rolled out globally to the chagrin of a Covid-fatigued and highly frustrated public. How will this PR nightmare play out?
#JustSayNo #Covid19 #Boosters
POSTED: December 7, 2021
While cases surge in highly vaccinated regions, health officials seem to have just one answer: more shots! Boosters are being rolled out globally to the chagrin of a Covid-fatigued and highly frustrated public. How will this PR nightmare play out?
#JustSayNo #Covid19 #Boosters
POSTED: December 7, 2021
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