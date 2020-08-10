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Sharing Your Faith on the Social Media Platforms
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7 views • August 10, 2020
Street evangelism is wonderfully inspiring, but during a pandemic, we need to get creative and look for new ways to reach people with the message that Jesus preached. So, our approach to preaching the gospel is changing, and you can join us in this radical new way to share the teachings of Jesus with the world! This video will give you some examples of how to evangelize online. Please watch it, and then let us know if you are interested in joining with us to preach the gospel in all the world.
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