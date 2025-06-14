EXCLUSIVE: G. EDWARD GRIFFIN EXPOSES IRAN WAR! - Planned Shift Into A Global Conflict & Technocracy!

ATTTEND The Red Pill Expo July 12th - 13th HERE:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/

USE CODE WAM to save money!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Josh Sigurdson talks with the legendary G. Edward Griffin about the breaking war between Israel and Iran as both Tehran are hit by missiles and later, Tel Aviv was struck substantially.





This follows decades of propaganda and fear mongering surrounding Iran as we saw with other countries in the Middle East including Iraq which Benjamin Netantahu lobbied the US Congress to attack under the guise of "weapons of mass destruction."





President Trump is just as much a part of this war machine as past presidents, regardless of his claims of being a "peace president."





Trump has spent the largest military budget in American history with $1 trillion. He has backed Israel completely and also wants to annex Palestine.





This is an incredibly dangerous precedent and considering Iran's top allies are Russia and China, this could snowball in an enormous way.





The end goal appears to be technocracy and a global system of digital IDs, rations based on social credit scores and all under the guise of "national security" following emergency orders.





G. Edward Griffin who turns 94 later this year has been warning of this for over 65 years. He's consistently not fallen for presidential demagoguery and has consistently stood against collectivism.





In this video, Mr. Griffin breaks down the aim of the world order and how people are psychologically manipulated to endlessly support war and politics.





He talks about why so many conservatives support Israel and how the shadow state is creating a hive mind of fear and subservience.





Griffin also talks about the Red Pill Expo coming up on July 12th and 13th in Tulsa, Oklahoma as many major speakers are set to attend. The aim of the Red Pill Expo is to get people off the couch, build community and fight back against the so-called Matrix by learning about how people are controlled, what the agenda is globally and what people can do about it.





It's an incredible event.





Finally, Griffin tells us what he believes his legacy will be in 50-100 years.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025