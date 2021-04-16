Since Jan 6th, Antifa & BLM Have Engaged in a Ceaseless Campaign of Terror!The American Journal:Reports non-stop continue after the "Insurrection" on January 6th detailing constant threats by BLM towards cities and the police. When will we put a stop to this? Apr 14, 2021The Biggest Threat to America Is Black Supremacy!The American Journal:Harrison recounts all the moments in the last 3 months that black individuals killed whites for basically just being white. Apr 15, 2021Is A Race War And White Slavery (WHITE P.O.W’s.) Coming to America?Click Here For Race War!And Here For White Slavery! P.O.W. ='s A SLAVE! ANYONE CAPTURED DURING WAR IS A PRISONER OF WAR, A SLAVE! THAT'S WHAT JESUS MEANS WHEN HE SAID WHITE SLAVERY IS COMING TO AMERICA!Hope And Pray For The Best! But! Prepare For The Worse!Beware the Government-Corporate Complex: If the Communist controlled media were to quit race-baiting, I believe most Americans would get along. 'Live and let live' is a great mantra that seems to work for every individual American.GROWING UP IN MIXED NEIGHBORHOODS, TO ACTUALLY BEING A MINORITY WHITE IN NEIGHBORHOODS, IT MAY HELP SOME? BUT HATRED TOWARDS WHITE PEOPLE GOES DEEP DOWN IN THE HEART OF BLACK PEOPLE! PROOF IS RIGHT HERE IN THE IMAGE!OH, I HAVE THE STORIES, BUT I'M NOT GOING TO GET INTO THEM NOW! I WILL ADD 1 THING! WE WERE KNOWN AS THE CRAZY WHITE FAMILY BECAUSE WE DIDN'T TAKE THEIR SHIT!SOURCEGodBlessAmyrica @GodBlessAmyrica 4-16-2021I have an observation, and subsequent theory. Please read the following.I live in northern Indiana. It is a fairly affluent suburban area, close to Amish communities and lots of farmland. It, historically, is not very diverse, racially. Mostly, white folk. Just the facts.Since last summer, however. The population has drastically changed. I mean DRASTICALLY. I started to notice an influx of blacks before the 2020 election. At that time, I considered it but, didn't think much more of it. The black population has continued to build over the last several months, as has the crime rate. Yesterday, I was in Walmart and, what just months ago was a tidy store in the suburbs full of little ladies picking up groceries for supper, now resembles a ransacked, filthy, run-down store in the inner city (I know of what I speak; I grew up in Baltimore). The majority of the shoppers are now urban, BLM, Antifa, types who are not from these parts. Again, I am just setting forth the facts. I know my community!I am of the suspicion that areas around the country are being seeded with a certain element, including BLM and the like. I believe that the riots this summer will spill over into suburban communities and these people have been placed, strategically, throughout the country, in a concerted effort to start a race war or the like. Someone, group or organization is financing housing and providing incentive to move and live in a community in which they are "needed".I believe there is a story here for anyone willing to investigate. I'll help! @a @gatewaypundit @raheemkassam @PopulistPress @RevolverNews #warroompandmic #stevebannon @OANNetwork @jamesokeefeiii @ProjectVeritas