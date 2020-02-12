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Assange's father John Shipton & Wikileaks Chief Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson on how you can support (MIRRORED)
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86 views • February 12, 2020
Assange's father John Shipton & Wikileaks Chief Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson on how you can support (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
✔ More videos coming on this topic. Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/aMkRjb
In this video we interview Julian Assange's father John Shipton and Chief Editor of Wikileaks Kristinn Hrafnsson about the case of Julian Assange and how individuals can support him and protect press freedom.
Both interviews were recorded on the 4th of February 2020 at the Royal National Hotel in London after the public rally for Julian Assange that was organized by the “Don’t Extradite Assange Campaign.”
Here is a full list of acTVism videos on this topic:
► John McDonnell & John Rees:
https://youtu.be/QpWyTCB1FdM
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
►Tariq Ali's speech:
https://youtu.be/h_KPqLHAGuE
► Jennifer Robinson's speech:
https://youtu.be/gfBHcxK5HkQ
► Nils Melzer's speech:
https://youtu.be/FQrlJOk2YMo
► Don't Extradite Assange Report:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Kristinn Hrafnsson's speech:
https://youtu.be/KeFPSQVqwPI
► Julian Assange Case: Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond: https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
FOLLOW US ONLINE:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
► Instagram: actv_munich
► Website: http://www.actvism.org/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/
DONATE:
► PayPal: [email protected]
► Patreon: https://bit.ly/2xbLFIp
► Betterplace (Credit Card incl.): https://bit.ly/2O7iwci
► INT. BANK ACC: DE89430609678224073600
For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.
#wikileaks #assange #julianassange #freeassange
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/roiyDkNbOkc
✔ More videos coming on this topic. Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/aMkRjb
In this video we interview Julian Assange's father John Shipton and Chief Editor of Wikileaks Kristinn Hrafnsson about the case of Julian Assange and how individuals can support him and protect press freedom.
Both interviews were recorded on the 4th of February 2020 at the Royal National Hotel in London after the public rally for Julian Assange that was organized by the “Don’t Extradite Assange Campaign.”
Here is a full list of acTVism videos on this topic:
► John McDonnell & John Rees:
https://youtu.be/QpWyTCB1FdM
► Interview with Nils Melzer:
https://youtu.be/f9KRxF9oVxQ
►Tariq Ali's speech:
https://youtu.be/h_KPqLHAGuE
► Jennifer Robinson's speech:
https://youtu.be/gfBHcxK5HkQ
► Nils Melzer's speech:
https://youtu.be/FQrlJOk2YMo
► Don't Extradite Assange Report:
https://youtu.be/AqEz3y4cn0Y
► Kristinn Hrafnsson's speech:
https://youtu.be/KeFPSQVqwPI
► Julian Assange Case: Abby Martin, Snowden, Chomsky, Jill Stein, Varoufakis, Horvat & Richter Respond: https://youtu.be/39IUOeQvaOw
FOLLOW US ONLINE:
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
► Instagram: actv_munich
► Website: http://www.actvism.org/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/
DONATE:
► PayPal: [email protected]
► Patreon: https://bit.ly/2xbLFIp
► Betterplace (Credit Card incl.): https://bit.ly/2O7iwci
► INT. BANK ACC: DE89430609678224073600
For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken Sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben Sie Verständnis.
#wikileaks #assange #julianassange #freeassange
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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