BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Difference in miracles between fake religious Christian hordes and real Christian samurai warriors
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
526 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • September 24, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022).


Western feminist nations’ fake Christians, who are redefining Bible verse and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers


Barking like dogs

Getting out of wheelchairs

Singing with kundalini spirit euphoria

Slaying in the spirit

Speaking in demonic tongues

Holy laughter


Real Christians “Bride of Christ” who are preaching the original Bible verses and God’s 100% truth so that everyone comes to try to kill them and everyone ridicules them


Not dying from CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from next door homes & rooms

Not dying from FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & rooms

Not getting sick from flesh-eating bacteria placed in shower & sink water

Not dying from poisonings by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria

Not dying from attacks by demons and fallen angel devils sent all day long every day

Not dying from witchcraft and psychic attacks every day


Which side are you on? Or, are you a Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastor or religious Christian horde, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that your head is controlled by the fallen angels to stick your middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon your Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, so that you do not experience any miracles? There are millions of these “Jezebel spirit filled” fake evangelical Christians in churches throughout Jezebel’s Western feminist nations. If you want to do real Christians’ survival prepping, then kamikaze attack the millions of Illuminati NWO professional assassins and world rulers and fallen angels, and give all your emergency gold and emergency food to the poor, and follow Christ, so that everyone will come to desperately try to kill you and slaughter your family, and you will be perfectly safe. Believe the original Bible verses of Jesus Christ before Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s reptilian hybrid Satanist pastors redefined them all to Sananda Jesus’ fake Bible verses. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy