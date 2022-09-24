Difference in miracles between fake religious Christian hordes and real Christian samurai warriors

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2022).







Western feminist nations’ fake Christians, who are redefining Bible verse and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers





Barking like dogs

Getting out of wheelchairs

Singing with kundalini spirit euphoria

Slaying in the spirit

Speaking in demonic tongues

Holy laughter





Real Christians “Bride of Christ” who are preaching the original Bible verses and God’s 100% truth so that everyone comes to try to kill them and everyone ridicules them





Not dying from CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from next door homes & rooms

Not dying from FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & rooms

Not getting sick from flesh-eating bacteria placed in shower & sink water

Not dying from poisonings by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria

Not dying from attacks by demons and fallen angel devils sent all day long every day

Not dying from witchcraft and psychic attacks every day





Which side are you on? Or, are you a Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastor or religious Christian horde, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that your head is controlled by the fallen angels to stick your middle fingers up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster’s office, and doing hundreds of other things to remove all of God’s protection and replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, in order to bring judgment upon your Western feminist nations with sword & famine & plague & demon armies, so that you do not experience any miracles? There are millions of these “Jezebel spirit filled” fake evangelical Christians in churches throughout Jezebel’s Western feminist nations. If you want to do real Christians’ survival prepping, then kamikaze attack the millions of Illuminati NWO professional assassins and world rulers and fallen angels, and give all your emergency gold and emergency food to the poor, and follow Christ, so that everyone will come to desperately try to kill you and slaughter your family, and you will be perfectly safe. Believe the original Bible verses of Jesus Christ before Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s reptilian hybrid Satanist pastors redefined them all to Sananda Jesus’ fake Bible verses. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine