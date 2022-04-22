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Deliberate Food Destruction
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260 views • April 22, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. Apr 22, 2022
Pastor Stan shows us 17 Food Disruptions in today's video. Most of them are fires and there are a couple of explosions. Are all these just a few accidents or do you think there are some evil people in high places trying to destroy our food distributions.?
0:00 Deliberate Food Destruction
02:01 Food Destroyed by Fire
06:07 Seventeen Million Chickens and Turkeys Die
07:35 Fertilizer Plant Fire Threatens an Ammonium Explosion
11:05 Fertilizer Shortage
11:37 Shanghai Ship Port Closes
12:44 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in U.S.
14:44 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nAms0Kc-is
Pastor Stan shows us 17 Food Disruptions in today's video. Most of them are fires and there are a couple of explosions. Are all these just a few accidents or do you think there are some evil people in high places trying to destroy our food distributions.?
0:00 Deliberate Food Destruction
02:01 Food Destroyed by Fire
06:07 Seventeen Million Chickens and Turkeys Die
07:35 Fertilizer Plant Fire Threatens an Ammonium Explosion
11:05 Fertilizer Shortage
11:37 Shanghai Ship Port Closes
12:44 Bill Gates Becomes Biggest Owner of Farmland in U.S.
14:44 Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nAms0Kc-is
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