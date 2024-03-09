Melbourne Freedom Rally 9 March 2024 Moomba part 1

Part 1 of two videos of this Saturday's Freedom Rally in Melbourne, this one of our march over the river to the Moomba Festival for speeches there. We will go where the crowd might be to help wake people up to the atrocities and corruption that prevail in the world today.
