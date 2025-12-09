© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrei Babish, who promised to reduce military aid to Ukraine, has been appointed as the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, reports Radio Prague International.
In particular, the winner of the parliamentary elections said that he might put an end to the Czech initiative on the supply of ammunition.
According to media reports, Orban wants to create a bloc of opponents to aid Ukraine in the EU with Babish and Fico.