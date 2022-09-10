9/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has turned Chinese men into loquacious women! The CCP cadres are best at deceiving and reporting on each other; we don’t have a grudge against Dai Yongge or Guo Guangchang. We blew the whistle on them because they swindled the poorest and most innocent Lao Baixing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.