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9/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has turned Chinese men into loquacious women! The CCP cadres are best at deceiving and reporting on each other; we don’t have a grudge against Dai Yongge or Guo Guangchang. We blew the whistle on them because they swindled the poorest and most innocent Lao Baixing