MARRIAGE OF THE LAMB SOON TO TAKE PLACE

I was given a supernatural vision from God Almighty about the up and coming Marriage of the Lamb.



Many believers think that they already are married to Jesus but this is not so. At this point we are a Bride but when we walk out the front door of the church than we become a wife. Right now we are betrothed, meaning as good as married. But we are awaiting the consummation of the wedding of the Lamb, the joining together as one.



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Come and share what God has been telling you and read what God has been telling others.

Ranger watching out for you all the way home!