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Tamara: Rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Antichrist [13.04.2022]
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230 views • April 14, 2022
What is the secret behind Leonardo Da Vinci's (c. 1490) 'The Vitruvian Man' diagram?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=What+is+the+secret+behind+the+Vitruvian+Man+diagram&;t=h_&ia=web
10 views Apr 13, 2022
slayindemons2 keep slayin
831 subscribers
https://youtu.be/pzlgOApXRKE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
Credit: @Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=What+is+the+secret+behind+the+Vitruvian+Man+diagram&;t=h_&ia=web
10 views Apr 13, 2022
slayindemons2 keep slayin
831 subscribers
https://youtu.be/pzlgOApXRKE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8bdl6Dm87VmMTR5N2Gdi9Q
Credit: @Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
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