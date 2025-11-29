Swirling psychedelic guitars open over a Balearic dance groove built from lively hand percussion and supple synth bass, R&B vocal harmonies glide in, leading to a rich, soulful Motown-inspired brass section, The entire mix, tuned at 528Hz, adds depth and warmth throughout





Verse 1: 🎵 In the shadows of power, they plot and they plan, A grand deception, to control the land. They'll show us their gods, in the stars up above, But it's not disclosure, it's a false flag of love. 🎵 Pre-Chorus: 🎵 They'll talk of ET races, and ancient astronauts, Of stargates and portals, and cosmic courts. But don't be deceived, by their silver tongues, For this is the script, of the globalist's song. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 The disclosure false flag, is being set up, To distract and deceive, and make us all sup. They'll show us their tricks, and their sleight of hand, But it's not the truth, they're trying to command. 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 They'll speak of free energy, and cures for disease, Of technologies hidden, that could set us free. But these are the chains, that they use to ensnare, For they seek to control, every breath we dare. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 They'll show us their gods, but they'll keep us in chains, They'll promise the world, but they'll never explain, The real reason, behind their global game, Is control, and submission, in their endless flame. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 The disclosure false flag, is being set up, To divide and conquer, and make us all sup. They'll show us their gods, but they'll never admit, That their power is false, and their hearts are unfit. 🎵 Outro: 🎵 So let us be wise, and not fall for their ploy, Let us question and seek, the truth that they employ. For the disclosure they offer, is but a mirage, A false flag designed, to keep us in their cage. 🎵