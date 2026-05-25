Bright Videos News, May 25, 2026 - Out of the Ashes of the Petroleum Era, a New Energy Solution Arises

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- Memorial Day Message and Introduction to Energy Technology (0:02)
- Impact of the War in Iran on Energy Technology (3:59)
- Commercialization and Future of LENR Technology (8:00)
- Challenges and Opportunities in Energy Transition (9:11)
- Memorial Day Sale and Store Updates (9:34)
- Translation Projects and Future Plans (12:26)
- Impact of the War in Iran on Global Energy Supply (14:56)
- Advancements in Battery Technology (36:37)
- Challenges in Data Center Development (56:16)
- Potential for Decentralized Power Production (1:17:59)
- X AI's Tactics and Community Pushback (1:18:16)
- Health Impact of Gas Turbines (1:20:33)
- Community Action and Activist Movements (1:22:41)
- Technological Overkill and Data Center Viability (1:29:53)
- China's Role in Data Center Scaling (1:33:58)
- Digital ID and Surveillance Infrastructure (1:37:57)
- The Spiritual and Practical Implications of Data Centers (1:46:01)
- The Role of Decentralized Technology (1:53:12)
- The Impact of Social Media and Addictions (2:06:28)
- The Importance of Natural Dopamine Support (2:11:30)
- Impact of Media and Pharma on Public Perception (2:33:51)
- Awareness and Establishment Resistance (2:36:03)
- Historical and Current Pharma Scandals (2:39:20)
- Natural Solutions and Superfoods (2:41:33)
- Impact of Toxic Ingredients and Seed Oils (2:45:28)
- Glyphosate and Corporate Influence (2:53:25)
- Personal Responsibility and Health Awareness (2:57:10)
- Addiction Rescue Course and Dopamine Revolution (3:00:05)
- Memorial Day Sale and Health Ranger Store (3:03:35)
- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (3:08:55)
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