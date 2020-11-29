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Don't Talk to the Police
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74 views • November 29, 2020
Regent University School of Law - 21 May 2012
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=1998119
Regent Law Professor James Duane gives viewers startling reasons why they should always exercise their 5th Amendment rights when questioned by government officials. Download his article on the topic at:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=1998119
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