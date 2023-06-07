"Human Branding" Forced By World Govt! Unelected Criminal WEF to Force "Human Branding" with heinous profiteering digital ID... By the way, this is what Putin is defending Russia from as pervert cocaine-addict Zelenski is WEF... The WHO is controlled by Communist China and violates the US Constitution and Canadian charter of Rights and Freedoms. Say NO! to the criminal illegal ChiCom WHO...

