Global opinion collapses for United States and Israel. That's a big problem in the resource race.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10145 followers
204 views • 1 day ago

In surveys of nations across the world, strong majorities share deeply negative views of the United States and Israel.

China, on the other hand, is now preferred to the United States in most of the countries surveyed, even in what were previously strong allies.

These massive shifts in public opinion are undermining attempts by Washington to sign trade deals with resource-rich countries, especially for rare-earth minerals that the Pentagon desperately needs to rebuild badly depleted missile and munitions stockpiles.

Closing scene, Xi'an

Resources and links:

By the numbers: US missile capacity depleting fast

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/us-stockpiles-missiles/

....

US missile depletion from Houthi, Israel conflicts may shock you

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/missile-depletion-us-navy/

....

US depleted its missiles in Ukraine, Israel. Now it wants more fast.

https://responsiblestatecraft.org/missile-stockpiles/

....

Rare earth element reserves in Turkey: What is known and what remains unknown

https://bianet.org/haber/rare-earth-element-reserves-in-turkey-what-is-known-and-what-remains-unknown-312426

....

US popularity collapses worldwide in wake of Trump’s return

https://www.politico.eu/article/usa-popularity-collapse-worldwide-trump-return/

....

Opinion of US has worsened in countries around world in last year, survey shows

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/11/opinion-of-us-has-worsened-in-countries-around-world-in-last-year-survey-shows

....

U.S. Image Declines in Many Nations Amid Low Confidence in Trump

https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2025/06/11/us-image-declines-in-many-nations-amid-low-confidence-in-trump/

....

America’s lust for rare earths rocks Southeast Asia: ‘it’s extremely concerning’

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3331108/us-wants-southeast-asias-rare-earths-some-fear-dig-and-dump-redux

....

Why China may be better placed than US in tussle for rare earths

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3335297/why-china-may-be-better-placed-us-tussle-rare-earths

....

Survey: What the World Thinks About Israel in 2025

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/survey-what-the-world-thinks-about-israel-in-2025/

......

Turkey unveils rare earth find, seeks partners amid China-US rivalry

https://asia.nikkei.com/business/materials/turkey-unveils-rare-earth-find-seeks-partners-amid-china-us-rivalry

....

Pentagon Eyes $3.5 Billion Restock Costs From Israel Operations

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-19/pentagon-eyes-3-5-billion-restock-costs-from-israel-operations

....

No antimony from China means no artillery shells for NATO, Ukraine

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwWur61HV-Q

Mirrored - Inside China Business

-----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
israelunited statesresourcesglobal opinion
