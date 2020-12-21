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BBC Gives Advice On Not Yielding To Smarter Relatives Who Distrust The Mainstream. 9/11 Conspirators?
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73 views • December 21, 2020
https://lbry.tv/@timtruth:2/9-11-red-pill-bbc-and-cnn-pre-report:c
https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/theeditors/2007/03/part_of_the_conspiracy_2.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-55350794
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https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/theeditors/2007/03/part_of_the_conspiracy_2.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-55350794
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. We're pro-freedom & anti-censorship. Coupon code noforcedmeds for 50% off for life! (limited time offer)
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