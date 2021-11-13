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****MUST HEAR AND WATCH****ORIGIN OF DIS-EASE****POWERFUL MESSAGE****
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11 views • November 13, 2021
Have you ever wondered where DIS-EASE came from? The scriptures and extra biblical book(s) lets us know the origin of DIS-EASE. We don't wrestle with flesh and blood.
Blessings:))) Turn to Yashaya (My Saviour) Christ while there is still time. Acts 2:38.
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Blessings:))) Turn to Yashaya (My Saviour) Christ while there is still time. Acts 2:38.
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
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