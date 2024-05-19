Fierce Resistance Meets Israeli Re-Invasion of Jabaliya
Jon Elmer covers the fierce fighting in Rafah, Gaza City and Jabaliya and breaks down the combat videos that continue to demonstrate the capacity of the resistance to defend Gaza more than six months into the ground war. 2024/05/19
