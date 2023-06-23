Pitiful Animal





On a beautiful day, the sun was soft and the wind was blowing

Serrote and his unopened puppies were hiding in a homemade tunnel by the roadside

I got out of the car to see what happened to them

Newborn puppies just over 1 week old were covered in mud





Whenever someone passed, Serrote ran out hoping someone would have mercy on them.

But all she and the puppies got were looks of pity

Some people even showed fear and avoided the poor girl

Gradually, her faith in humanity began to freeze

She was suspicious when someone approached

She used her small body to cover for her innocent cubs





The shelter environment here was too poor, damp and dirty

No food and water so it was very dangerous for the puppies.

Serrote misunderstood and doubted when I arrived

She didn't know what would happen to her, harm or love, good or evil, salvation or death.

The way she looked at everyone around her was full of fear and trembling

Then I started to speak as softly as possible

I used caresses to help her feel what love was.

Fortunately, Serrote was a gentle girl.

That was why it didn't take too long, I was able to touch her and the puppies





Both Serrote and 4 puppies hadto be isolated to see if they had any health problems

Good thing the scratches were gone.

With nutritious food every day, they also started to get chubby and became more active

Especially that day they really enjoyed human touch

Although those were the most positive signals, I couldn't be happy too soon





The new life was full of surprises, but everyone had integrated as peacefully as possible

They were good puppies and always get vitamins every day to become healthy soon

All 5 dogs were making great strides and I was very pleased with them.

