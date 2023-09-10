Latest Discoveries - The masterminds behind 9/11 | www.kla.tv/26981

+++ Latest Discoveries
+++ This documentary uncovers previously unknown but remarkable facts about
9/11. It provides circumstantial evidence that circles of people knew about
this event in advance. In addition to indispensable background knowledge of the
9/11 Commission, unbelievable entanglements and machinations of the U.S.
government of that time come to light. You will also learn what this is all
about with the alleged perpetrator Osama bin Laden.
