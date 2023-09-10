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Latest Discoveries - The masterminds behind 9/11 | www.kla.tv/26981
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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124 views • September 10, 2023

+++ Latest Discoveries +++ This documentary uncovers previously unknown but remarkable facts about 9/11. It provides circumstantial evidence that circles of people knew about this event in advance. In addition to indispensable background knowledge of the 9/11 Commission, unbelievable entanglements and machinations of the U.S. government of that time come to light. You will also learn what this is all about with the alleged perpetrator Osama bin Laden.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26981

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9/11 - Facts and background
https://www.kla.tv/9-11-en

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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Official Government Statement on 9/11

https://www.lpb-bw.de/terrorusa

https://www.mdr.de/geschichte/mitteldeutschland/jahrestage/kalenderblatt-elfter-september-terroranschlaege-tante-ju-kapital-marx-wwf-naturschutz-gruendung100.html

https://www.zdf.de/kinder/logo/11-september-2001-100.html


Collapse of the twin towers through controlled blasting?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QohivA6KW1w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsMg_Gnfzvg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvAv-114bwM

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ground_Zero


WTC 7

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_September_11_Memorial_and_Museum#/media/Datei:WTC_Building_Arrangement_in_preliminary_site_plan.svg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YynqRIovIjM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZiMG84hws0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4IgDjlpWZU

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Institute_of_Standards_and_Technology

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NIST_World_Trade_Center_Disaster_Investigation

https://www.nist.gov/world-trade-center-investigation

https://ine.uaf.edu/wtc7

https://ine.uaf.edu/media/222439/uaf_wtc7_draft_report_09-03-2019.pdf


Reporting of the media on the day of 9/11

https://www.diepresse.com/270796/911-verschwoerungstheorien-um-die-bbc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mY7F4xMcE4s


Construction of the World Trade Center in New York

BOOK David Rockefeller - Erinnerungen eines Weltbankiers, Pages 533 - 537

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Trade_Center

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Rockefeller

https://www.cfr.org/historical-roster-directors-and-officers

https://www.spiegel.de/politik/ein-politbuero-fuer-den-kapitalismus-a-9aa6a1fe-0002-0001-0000-000041389590

https://de.wikibrief.org/wiki/James_Warburg

https://www.philanthropyroundtable.org/hall-of-fame/john-rockefeller-jr

BUCH by Lars Schall, Denken wie der Feind - 9/11 und die Geopolitik des Terrors, Page 44

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Russo

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1852085

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtuyMO8fO3U

https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster


Who was responsible for the security of the WTC?

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvin_Bush

https://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Marvin_Bush

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stratesec

Keywords
911conspiracyfacts9-11discoveriesbackground knowledge
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