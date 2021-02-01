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Who Controls Your Beliefs and Power?
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10 views • February 01, 2021
Without even realizing it, this past year has been the biggest transfer of power I have ever seen. People all around me have been (understandably) stuck in so much fear, that their beliefs, self-esteem and innate understanding that their mind, body and spirit has the ability to heal and take on the challenges we are facing - has been taken over by outside influences.
Tune into day one the series "No Greater Love" and learn steps each day to conquer these beliefs that are not yours, come out of the matrix and transfer the power and beliefs back to YOU!
Tune into day one the series "No Greater Love" and learn steps each day to conquer these beliefs that are not yours, come out of the matrix and transfer the power and beliefs back to YOU!
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