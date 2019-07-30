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NS 1 | Relationships: Older Woman vs Younger Man, Control Issues
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194 views • July 30, 2019
Quite often in relationships when there is an older woman and a younger man, you will find that the older woman starts taking control of the relationship whether it's a marriage or a dating relationship and the older woman starts making the decisions and the younger man gets upset because he feels that the older woman continuously trying to control how things go. In this video, I give a strategy on dealing with an older woman trying to control and make decisions over the younger man.
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