Miles Guo: Response to our fellow fighters inside Communist China – so many fellow fighters were touched by yesterday’s 8-hour long broadcast and expressed their feelings and appreciations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/20/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Response to our fellow fighters inside Communist China – so many fellow fighters were touched by yesterday’s 8-hour long broadcast and expressed their feelings and appreciations; our New Federal State of China is undertaking the great cause of saving our fellow Chinese and the entire humanity, while the Chinese Communist Party is aware that its days are numbered