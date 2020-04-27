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CHIMERICANAZIGULAGBILLGATESHELL
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3 views • April 27, 2020
A woman approached me as I was bent over my speraxis weeding and suggested if I liked my cat, I better keep him inside. Welcome to Nazi America. Any excuse to kill. Threaten. No problems with anyone else. My existence on the planet threatens/harms no one; nor, does my cat who was wandering around as a stray before I he took me in.
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