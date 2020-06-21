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Emergency message to President Trump from inside CHAZ:
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172 views • June 21, 2020
This video was sent to Timothy Charles Holmseth REPORTS and the Pentagon Pedophile Task Force along with a request for help by people who are trapped in Seattle.
Children are being raped with no 911 assistance. We know for a FACT the Police are not helping and the Seattle Mayor thinks its a festival. Governor tells Trump to stay outta of it. Given the their past and what they've done, one does have to take this seriously. Please forward this
Children are being raped with no 911 assistance. We know for a FACT the Police are not helping and the Seattle Mayor thinks its a festival. Governor tells Trump to stay outta of it. Given the their past and what they've done, one does have to take this seriously. Please forward this
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