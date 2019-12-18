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Is your stomach always growling? This is my personal opinion and experience
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42 views • December 18, 2019
Is your stomach always growling? If you are like me, then you might be noticing that your stomach is growling and making odd noises when your not hungry and almost immediately after consuming a processed meal from conventional fast food chains and supermarkets. I notice this especially on cloudy days and when sunlight is at a minimum. The growling to my conclusion is the overfeeding of parasites residing in the gut causing a disruption within the digestive tract (small and large intestine) potentially causing harm to the microflora, intestinal walls, colon, and rectal area.
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