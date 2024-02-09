Create New Account
THE DOORS - RIDERS ON THE STORM
Rick Langley
Published a day ago

THANKS TO

Einyel33

"Riders on the Storm" is a song by American rock band the Doors, released in June 1971 by Elektra Records as the second single from the band's sixth studio album, L.A. Woman. It is famous for being the last song that Jim Morrison recorded prior to his sudden death in Paris on July 3, 1971.

The song reached number 14 on the U.S Billboard Hot 100, number 22 on the UK Singles Chart, and number seven in the Netherlands.

Keywords
the doorsjim morrisonenhancedriders on the storm

