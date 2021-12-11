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The U.S. & China's Economies are in Danger
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90 views • December 11, 2021
From Steve Van Metre
The U.S. and China's economies are in danger as Beijing says no bailout and President Biden looks to the Fed for a bailout. The two economies are in danger of a collapse with China's led by its real estate bubble popping and the Fed poised to accelerate its balance sheet taper.
The U.S. and China's economies are in danger as Beijing says no bailout and President Biden looks to the Fed for a bailout. The two economies are in danger of a collapse with China's led by its real estate bubble popping and the Fed poised to accelerate its balance sheet taper.
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