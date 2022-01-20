In Response to Comments From NBA Golden State Warriors Owner Palihapitiya Claiming No One Cares About What Happens to the Uyghers, the Celtics’ Enes Freedom Says “It Makes Me Sick!”

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01/18/2022 In response to comments from NBA Golden State Warriors owner Palihapitiya claiming no one cares about what happens to the Uyghers, the Celtics’ Enes Freedom says on The Tucker Carlson Show: It makes me sick! Palihapitiya pretends to care about others, but the only thing he cares about is money and promoting the CCP propaganda.