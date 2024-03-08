Rise and Fall of Political Parties: New Third Party Gains Ground

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 7, 2024





Nikki Haley Drops out and declines to endorse Trump as she leaves the political race. Could it be that Nikki Haley is about to announce in the next few weeks, that she will be starting a third political party? That would take 30% of the votes away from Trump, and it might give Biden the edge.





00:00 - Berkey Water Filters

02:31 - Rise and Fall of Political Parties

04:59 - Ross Perot Campaign

08:54 - Ref Heifer Update

13:45 - First Big Bank Failure

15:41 - China & Russia Team up Against Dollar

19:27 - Undocumented Immigrants

21:41 - First Foundation Bank

23:05 - White Hat Banker Friend





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology





Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only





Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church





Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog





Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/





Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/





Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership





Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon





Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/





Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/





Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/





Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/





Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hr1cc-rise-and-fall-of-political-parties-new-third-party-gains-ground-03072024.html