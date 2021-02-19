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Chamber of Horrors
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60 views • February 19, 2021
The Chamber of Commerce was part of a coup attempt to overthrow FDR in 1933. According to Time magazine recently, they were implicated in election interference in the 2020 election . . . after which the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Tom Donohue was forced to step down. Only in light of events AFTER the election do the record number of CEO firings make sense in 2019 and 2020. Were these corporate leaders resistant to the Chamber of Commerce's bold plan to engineer the Presidential election? Is THIS why they had to go?
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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#ChamberOfCommerce #DanielNatal
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#ChamberOfCommerce #DanielNatal
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