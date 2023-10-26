Create New Account
THE MARDER AND BMP IN COMBAT, TWO TANKS THAT ARE WORKING TOGETHER RIGHT NOW IN UKRAINE WAR THUNDER
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
24 views
Published Thursday

I take out the BMP my friend the Marder for some realistic combat hell in Sun City and Frozen Eastern Europe, The second match is a beating! Its a fast death here...What do you think about that sniper at the end? Cheater with graphics down or realistic thermals depiction???

Keywords
technologygamingtanksrussianwarthunder

