Stew Peters Full Show: EXPOSES the Plandemic SCAM
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 2 months ago


Marine core veteran and former law enforcement officer Alfredo Luna Jr. joins to detail how his family was held at gun-point by the FBI, over a Tweet demonstrating his patriotism!

Our children are being MURDERED. Ernest Ramirez was LIED TO about the safety of the vaccine…and it costed his son his life.

James Roguski joins to detail the coalition of doctors from around the globe who are declaring a "medical state of emergency" against the vaccines!

Journalists and expert researcher Eric Francis Coppolino joins to expose how SARS-CoV-2 does NOT exist, and how the PCR tests are LYING to everyone!

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

