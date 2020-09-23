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AMERICA WILL BE BROUGHT TO HER KNEES
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38 views • September 23, 2020
Prophecy from 2015 about the fall of America. The prosperity, wealth has corrupted her. It will be at this time that the Lord will plead with all flesh. We are at the door of the great tribulation, the Beast, false profit and his mark. The saints will be severely tried, tested, persecuted and executed. Them that overcome will enter the Kingdom of God. The Lord Jesus Christ is returning.
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