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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0263 - Amanda Grace Byars Blackburn - Plea deal reached w/2 suspects
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41 views • April 02, 2021
While Amanda’s husband was at the Gym; Taylor, Watson, and Gordon broke into their house. Taylor raped Amanda at gunpoint while Watson stole items from the home. She was then shot in the chest and head attempting to protect her 1-year-old-son. She was 12 weeks pregnant w/their daughter Evie when she was murdered.
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