© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid-19 Criminal Science: The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings
Follow
3
Share
Report
61 views • April 25, 2021
Nuff said...
Masks are very unhealthy and never stopped even one coronavirus case. It's like putting up a chained linked fence to keep mosquitos out of your back yard. They are very unhealthy and make the pandemic mush worse because of fearmongering. No science supports the mask and the wearer is being tricked into making himself sick. It is a course and a self-fulling prophesy.
CoronaVirus 2: The Democratic Scientists...Trump-Trump!
The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping of Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
The Fight against COVID-19: An Update from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7v2F3usNVA
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. John Ioannidis Update: 4.17.20 | Episode 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s
Coronavirus: German study shows COVID-19 might not be fatal as previously thought
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMWdPRhu_p8
'Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai' POWERFUL Interview - MIT Ph.D. on Coronavirus with Jasmin Kosubek -RT Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZeqHLn2BFs
Dr.SHIVA Speaks on X22 Spotlight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHNoLhLPpI
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (much lower fatality rate)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PwKfHNSEzM
Why lockdowns are the wrong policy - Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfN2JWifLCY
The Economic Ramifications of Economic Shutdown | The Coronavirus and Public Policy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeJJzRbdjzo&;t=11s
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP)
https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6
Nobel prize-winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk
Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE
Governor BANS Church Services Over 50 People Til A Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07hEdXU1dq8
How 'Professor Lockdown' helped save tens of thousands of lives worldwide — and carried COVID-19 into Downing Street
https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4
Dr. Ioannidis on Why We Don't Have Reliable Data Surrounding COVID-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUvWaxuurzQ
Dr. Ioannidis on Results of Coronavirus Studies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-saAuXaPok
Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (its just the flu)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I
CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6
Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI
Lockdowns and Mental Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (7 times less deadly than the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw
David Starkey: Covid-19 -- Britain's Disastrous Response Will Have Devastating Consequences
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg
USC Professor Joel Hay says there is no scientific proof social distancing prevents spread of Corona Virus, Covid-19:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH4tAq-PP7s
COVID19 Lockdowns are Dead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcE1f8KP5KM
The Truth About Social Distancing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo
Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTjZG1JYuxL94Lu2O7K1krQ?view_as=subscribe Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way outhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail Lockdowns and Mental Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg David Starkey: Covid-19 -- Britain's Disastrous Response Will Have Devastating Consequences...
Please Subscribe and Donate, no one cares what the bible says and therefore will not fund what it says.
Masks are very unhealthy and never stopped even one coronavirus case. It's like putting up a chained linked fence to keep mosquitos out of your back yard. They are very unhealthy and make the pandemic mush worse because of fearmongering. No science supports the mask and the wearer is being tricked into making himself sick. It is a course and a self-fulling prophesy.
CoronaVirus 2: The Democratic Scientists...Trump-Trump!
The “Science" is now conclusive. The Corona Virus Pandemic can be understood by examining the following Bibliography. And the Trumping of Trump will be judged as a good thing because of all the lessons we learn. There is a reason for the season Biblically, in this video series we will explore the spiritual aspects of the political response to an annual flu season of 2020... https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
The Fight against COVID-19: An Update from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7v2F3usNVA
Perspectives on the Pandemic | Dr. John Ioannidis Update: 4.17.20 | Episode 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwPqmLoZA4s
Coronavirus: German study shows COVID-19 might not be fatal as previously thought
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMWdPRhu_p8
'Dr SHIVA Ayyadurai' POWERFUL Interview - MIT Ph.D. on Coronavirus with Jasmin Kosubek -RT Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZeqHLn2BFs
Dr.SHIVA Speaks on X22 Spotlight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AHNoLhLPpI
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (much lower fatality rate)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PwKfHNSEzM
Why lockdowns are the wrong policy - Swedish expert Prof. Johan Giesecke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfN2JWifLCY
The Economic Ramifications of Economic Shutdown | The Coronavirus and Public Policy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XeJJzRbdjzo&;t=11s
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (Lock-downs do not save lives)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIuI-A5Ityw
Flu Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP)
https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
Something's Up with These Death Rates... | Louder With Crowder (Nobody is getting the regular flu???)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f0VRtY9oTs&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=ycU2TfGNQMjkZjbM%3A6
Nobel prize-winning scientist Prof Michael Levitt: lockdown is a “huge mistake”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-sZdfLcEk
Dr Buttar Accuses Fauci, Gates & The Media For Using COVID-19 To Drive Hidden Agenda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnbf9wccdxE
Governor BANS Church Services Over 50 People Til A Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07hEdXU1dq8
How 'Professor Lockdown' helped save tens of thousands of lives worldwide — and carried COVID-19 into Downing Street
https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4
Dr. Ioannidis on Why We Don't Have Reliable Data Surrounding COVID-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUvWaxuurzQ
Dr. Ioannidis on Results of Coronavirus Studies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-saAuXaPok
Dr. Ioannidis: Time to Start Opening Up, with Science, not Partisan Politics (its just the flu)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PC3nptwY50I
CDC Update: Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cDuPeWUtB4&;feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag=AITyQpffNWm2eH1J%3A6
Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI
Lockdowns and Mental Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail
What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You (7 times less deadly than the flu) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw
David Starkey: Covid-19 -- Britain's Disastrous Response Will Have Devastating Consequences
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg
USC Professor Joel Hay says there is no scientific proof social distancing prevents spread of Corona Virus, Covid-19:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH4tAq-PP7s
COVID19 Lockdowns are Dead
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcE1f8KP5KM
The Truth About Social Distancing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lf6yBeXmzCo
Covid-19 Not Spread Through Touching... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTjZG1JYuxL94Lu2O7K1krQ?view_as=subscribe Professor Sunetra Gupta: the epidemic is on its way outhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKh6kJ-RSMI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObdykGJmAwo&;feature=em-uploademail Lockdowns and Mental Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x1-ck0fitw What the MSM Was Afraid to Tell You https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8Js-tEmlg David Starkey: Covid-19 -- Britain's Disastrous Response Will Have Devastating Consequences...
Please Subscribe and Donate, no one cares what the bible says and therefore will not fund what it says.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.