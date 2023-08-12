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South Africa holocaust extermination of white Caucasians has begun by NWO reptilian Nazi politicians
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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139 views • August 12, 2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar elites are using their South African Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar politicians to incite blacks to fight a race war for their Nazi holocaust eugenics extermination of all Caucasian white humans. Judgment is starting to fall upon the Western feminist nations as they refuse to repent of their female rebellion witchcraft. Killing of South African white farmers is being carried out by sophisticated organizations with sophisticated equipment furnished by Satan Lucifer's Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens "Shadow Group" and South Africa's Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar politicians. Western feminist nations' fake Christians & fake pastors, who redefined hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods to remove all of God’s protection, in order to release millions of fallen angels from the abyss, are now getting exterminated by them. Cowardly traitor pastors still refuse to warn the 6 billion human population about these things. South African political party Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" politicians are chanting in their stadium political rallies to "kill whites and shoot Caucasian farmers," in order to start their race wars. Massive amounts of Caucasian people and white farmers are escaping from their South African genocide by the Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet's holocaust depopulation eugenics fallen angels' extermination of the human specie. Repent and restore the hundreds of Bible verses that Satan Lucifer's "ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving" fake unbiblical job position pastors redefined to get their 99% church donators. Meanwhile, the pastors are hiding all of this truth, because of fear of getting assassinated and getting ridiculed by all their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Millions of people are already seen getting killed in the Western feminist nations, but the fake pastors and fake Christians remain silent about the takeover by their Western feminist nations’ 33.3% population of returned nephilims & chimeras. They do not expose to their church donators and 6 billion fellow humans the Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien incarnate avatar “Shadow Group” and their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Nazi eugenics holocaust genocide human extermination South African politicians, who are killing South African white Caucasian farmers. They do not expose the fallen angel & nephilim & chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists’ names & identities & organizations & secrets & crimes & plans & methods & activities, who run all the Western feminist nations and its race wars and wars and genocides and pandemics and manufactured famines and riots and ethnic-cleansing human depopulation Nazi eugenics extermination and abortion child sacrifice rituals and human meat & child sex slave procurements, and who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanic sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, and throwing their human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food. These Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors are spiritually blind


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

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healthbiblegodchristjesusqanonchristianchurchdonald trumprapturenwoqpatriotilluminatipastorcoronaviruscovid
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