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The New Normal
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71 views • September 05, 2021
I never thought they’d come so soon
I never thought they’d lay their cards
So soon on the table
We saw it coming from afar
But they surprised us with their boldness
The people easily bought it
Years of Hollywood contagion
Years of asteroids and aliens
Primed for invasion
Who are WHO ?
WHO can save us from this plague
Them and the devil’s needle
Who can protect us from the lies ?
Welcome to the new normal
I never thought they’d lay their cards
So soon on the table
We saw it coming from afar
But they surprised us with their boldness
The people easily bought it
Years of Hollywood contagion
Years of asteroids and aliens
Primed for invasion
Who are WHO ?
WHO can save us from this plague
Them and the devil’s needle
Who can protect us from the lies ?
Welcome to the new normal
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