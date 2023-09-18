Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3165a - Fed Now In The Crosshairs, People Trust Trump To Fix The Economy, Right On Schedule
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3165a - September 17, 2023

Fed Now In The Crosshairs, People Trust Trump To Fix The Economy, Right On Schedule


The people are feeling the economic pain around the world. Fuel prices are moving higher, inflation is getting worse and the people are now seeing who is responsible for all of this. The Fed is now in the crosshairs and the people trust Trump to fix the economy.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

