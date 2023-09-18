X22 REPORT Ep. 3165a - Fed Now In The Crosshairs, People Trust Trump To Fix The Economy, Right On Schedule

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3165a - September 17, 2023
Fed Now In The Crosshairs, People Trust Trump To Fix The Economy, Right On Schedule
The people are feeling the economic pain around the world. Fuel prices are moving higher, inflation is getting worse and the people are now seeing who is responsible for all of this. The Fed is now in the crosshairs and the people trust Trump to fix the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃
----> http://www.trimwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.