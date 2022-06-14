Mexico hands out travel permits to migrants expected to head to US

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Meanwhile Americans do nothing!
They're coming to replace you via the USMCA Chapter 16, appendix 2 .. every job description from an Acupuncturist to a zoologist .. all to be replaced by foreign laborers. At the demands of the Federal Reserve and International Monetary fund, saying it will help fight inflation.