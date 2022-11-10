Reversing Tinnitus Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/09/22
Air Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing his book "Immortality". Also citing the average lifespans of various peoples around the world. Contending the average lifespan of Americans is only 75. Despite the fact that Americans spend more on healthcare than any other country.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Tim has two questions the first concerning his tinnitis and connective tissue problems. Second he asks how much liquid minerals to give his small dogs.
James has kidney disease and wants to avoid kidney dialysis.
Madrew has two questions the first concerning a friend diagnosed with bone cancer. Second she has another friend with rheumatoid arthritis and Bells palsy.
Jerry has questions regarding his vericose veins.
