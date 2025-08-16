FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 33:25-27, 20250816

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, Heavenly Father, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SHEPHERD in Psalm 23:1 and 80:1! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name and Everlasting Love upon me! Because of the precious and shed Blood of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ at Calvary, I humbly come before Your throne of mercy in repentance.

Holy Father, please, forgive and cleanse me of my sins! Enable Your Holy Spirit to remind me of how to meditate upon Your Word daily.

When the enemy tries to confuse me with doubts and fears, my proclamation shall be the same as You blessed the tribe of Asher through Prophet Moses’ Words. I shall declare upon my family and me these blessings:

25. My shoes from You, JEHOVAH RAAH, are of iron and brass; and as my days, so shall my strength be.

26. There is none like unto You, my Almighty Heavenly Father and the JEHOVAH RAAH of Jeshurun, who rides upon the Heaven to help me, and in Your excellency on the sky.

27. You, my Eternal JEHOVAH are my refuge, JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD JEHOVAH my SHEPHERD, and underneath are my Everlasting arms: and You, Holy Father shall thrust out the enemy from before me; and shall say, ‘You are destroyed!’ Amen!

(Deuteronomy 33:25-27, personalized KJV)

* * * *

Worship our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]