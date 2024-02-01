Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRUMP IS OUR PRESIDENT NOW AND FOREVER !
channel image
SALVATORIO
2 Subscribers
66 views
Published Yesterday

TRUMP IS OUR PRESIDENT NOW AND FOREVER !


Trump is our president Now and forever

Trump is our president Never surrender

Trump is our president He brings us together

Trump is our president Now and forever


4 more 8 more 12 more years 

Amend the constitution Make it right

16 20 24 more years

President forever President for life


Trump is our president Now and forever

Trump is our president Never surrender

Trump is our president He brings us together

Trump is our president Now and forever


In 16 and 20 he won the vote

In 2024 it wasn't even close

The people's choice The people's voice

God did anoint Maga make some noise


Trump is our president Now and forever

Trump is our president Never surrender

Trump is our president He brings us together

Trump is our president Now and forever


Media liars pedophiles and thieves

The zionist cabal financial elites

Democrats rinos commie cheats

Marxists going down to hell in defeat


Trump is our president Now and forever

Trump is our president Never surrender

Trump is our president He brings us together

Trump is our president Now and forever


Riot and burn murder amd steal

Election or not Here's the deal

Let your black swan fly Let your black swan come

No matter what you try Trump won


Trump is our president now and forever

Trump is our president never surrender

Trump is our president he brings us together

Trump is our president now and forever

Trump is our president now and forever

Trump is our president now and forever


Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024

Keywords
trumpmagaamerica first

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket